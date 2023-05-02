Woman, minor charred to death in Tinsukia factory fire

Guwahati, May 2: In a tragic incident, a woman and a minor girl were allegedly charred to death in a fire incident on Monday at a noodle factory plant at Doom Dooma area of Tinsukia district in Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rita Kumari and the minor was one named Ayushi Choudhury.

Reportedly, Kumari was an employee of the factory, while the minor was the daughter of the factory owner.

The exact cause of the fire at the factory located at Talap Bali Bazar is yet to be ascertained. However, locals and fire tender successfully doused the fire before it could spread to other properties and cause extensive damage.

Apart from the duo, another woman was also injured during the fire.

All the victims were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical assistance. However, the minor and the woman succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.