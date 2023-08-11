Woman kills husband over domestic dispute in Assam

Guwahati, August 11: In a gruesome incident, a woman allegedly hackled her husband to death over some domestic dispute in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jogeswar Mirdha who was a resident of Dinjoy in Chabua subdivision.

Reportedly, the accused, Manju Mirdha, allegedly killed her husband with a pickaxe and left him bleeding profusely following which the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police reached the site and arrested the accused. A case has also been registered against her.