Woman injured after falling from dilapidated bridge in Digboi

Digboi, July 19: A dilapidated bridge in Panikhowa Gaon panchayat, within the Digboi Legislative Assembly constituency, has become a cause for concern.

The bridge connecting Takauni No. 1 and Takauni No. 2 villages had been under construction for the past year due to its deteriorating condition.

Meanwhile, the villagers themselves had constructed a temporary bamboo bridge for the local residents to use. However, heavy rains in the past few days have washed away the bamboo bridge. As a result, they are compelled to use the bridge, which is under construction, for commutation, posing a significant risk.

A 22-year-old woman incurred serious injuries after she was travelling through the bridge. She was later rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

In response, the AATSA Regional Unit expressed outrage over the slow pace of construction. Additionally, they voiced their anger at the contractor for not rebuilding the temporary bamboo bridge.

