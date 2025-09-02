Woman in labour carried 7 km on bamboo stretcher in Assam Rangmali

Palasbari, Sept 2: In a shocking incident that highlights the severe lack of infrastructure in many rural areas, villagers in Rangmali, a settlement under the Rani and Garbhanga Reserve Forest near the Assam-Meghalaya border, had to carry a pregnant woman on a bamboo stretcher for nearly seven kilometers to reach the nearest hospital.

According to reports, 27-year-old Pakhila Rongpi, wife of one Promod Teron, went into labour on Saturday. With no proper road connectivity and heavy rains rendering the muddy village track unfit for vehicles, her family and villagers were left with no option but to devise an alternative option.

In a desperate effort, the locals built a makeshift bamboo stretcher and carried her on foot to Garbhanga. From there, she was transported in a pick-up vehicle to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was admitted. Doctors subsequently confirmed that both the mother and newborn baby are safe.

Local residents have expressed frustration over the state of affairs, stating that such incidents expose the hollowness of the government's claims of development. Despite repeated assurances, basic road infrastructure is still absent in several border villages under the West Guwahati constituency.

It may be noted that under the initiative of local MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, the State PWD constructed a major road connecting Rani to Lokhra through Garbhanga a few years ago. However, several hamlets along the Assam-Meghalaya border remain cut off even now, forcing villagers to depend on makeshift arrangements during emergencies, especially during the monsoon season.