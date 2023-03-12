Woman handed over to Nepal authorities from Silchar after 4 years of conviction period

Cachar, March 12: An elderly woman from Nepal who had completed her conviction period after she was detained for illegally entering into India some years ago was handed over to Nepal authorities on Sunday.

A contingent of Nepal Consulate from Kolkata received the women from Central Jail Silchar in the presence of Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and other authorities of the jail.

"She was detained here four years ago after she was caught for illegally entering into the country. She is ailing with some mental complications for which she would be taken via an Ambulance and necessary treatment would be given. Thereafter upon reaching Nepal, we will handover her to her family," Satish Thapa, an official from the office of the Consulate General of Nepal stationed in Kolkata told reporters.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the woman who was arrested from Katigorah four years ago after completion of the conviction period of two years, Government authorities contacted the Consulate General of Nepal and when it was affirmed that the woman is a citizen of Nepal following talks with the Government of India, the State Government made all arrangements for handing over the woman to the authorities of Nepal Government. Police are looking after the security aspect of the woman's journey till the Assam border, the SP maintained.