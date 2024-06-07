Woman found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon

Raha, Jun 7: A 48-year-old woman was allegedly found hanging at her brother's residence in the Chaparmukh New Colony area on Thursday afternoon. While the incident appears to be a case of suicide, the neighbours allege she was murdered.

The deceased was a widow who used to reside in Guwahati along with her husband and son.

According to information received from family sources, the woman was married in Guwahati. After her husband's death, her only son also abandoned her, which compelled her to return to her native place, Chaparmukh.

Since then, she has been living with her brother and his wife for the past few months in a railway quarter in New Colony. The family sources further claimed that the victim killed herself, as she had been suffering from some psychiatric disorders for some months.

On the other hand, a neighbour requesting anonymity informed that frequent disputes used to take place between the family over some matters. Moreover, the deceased was bleeding from her forehead and blood marks were visible on the switch board in the room, raising suspicion about the circumstances that led to the woman's death.

According to the police, the deceased woman did not open the door for quite some time till Thursday noon. Her brother's wife called in a man and broke the door open, following which they discovered her hanging from the ceiling of the room.

When contacted, the man who broke the door open informed that the brother of the woman was not at home when the body was found. "He went to Badarpur, Karimganj, on Wednesday night," the man said.

A team of senior police officials, including CID personnel and forensic science experts from Nagaon, arrived at the scene for an investigation.

As no suicide note was recovered from the spot, mystery surrounds the reason behind the victim's extreme step. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.