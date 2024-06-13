Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon

Raha, Jun 13: In a tragic incident, a young nurse reportedly took her own life under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon Town's Barabazar area on Wednesday.

The lifeless body was discovered in a room of the Nurses' Hostel during broad daylight.



As per information received from the victim's colleagues and authorities at the nursing home, the victim’s death may be linked to a romantic affair.



Following the discovery of the body, a team of police from Nagaon Sadar Police Station rushed to the spot. Various items, including an injectable syringe near the victim's body, have been seized by police as part of the investigation.



The autopsy report from Nagaon Civil Hospital is awaited to determine the actual cause of the nurse’s untimely demise.



Further investigation is underway.

