Woman found dead inside home in Assam’s Boko

Guwahati, May 2: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead inside her home in Boko area of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aimee Sultana who was allegedly found dead on her bed in Makeli area of Boko.

Sources revealed that the victim’s husband, Maqbool Ali, has been suspected of committing the murder following which police took the accused into custody.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Aimee’s death.

Earlier on April 17, the body of a married woman was found under mysterious condition in Cachar district of Assam.

The husband and in-laws of the victim had been allegedly torturing her for several months for dowry and it is suspected that she was killed by her in-laws.

Following the incident, the accused family is absconding.

It is alleged that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide.