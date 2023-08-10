Woman found dead in Assam's Sivasagar; rape suspected

Guwahati, August 10: In a heart-wrenching incident, a dead body of a woman was found at an under-construction house in Sivasagar district of Assam on Thursday.

Reportedly, the body was allegedly in half-naked state inside the house which is located in a middle of a field at Dicial village.

Injury marks were also found on the body of the deceased which raised a suspicion that the woman might have been raped and murdered by someone.

Local police reached the site and sent the body for a post-mortem. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.