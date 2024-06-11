Woman fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Diphu

Guwahati, June 11: In a shocking incident, a woman was shot dead in her own residence late Monday night in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

According to reports, the assailants, who are yet to be identified, gained access to the victim’s residence in Diphu through a dug hole, catching the victim unaware.

The assailants fired at close range and swiftly fled the scene.

The motive behind this heinous act remains shrouded in mystery. The authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, condemned the incident and assured that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.