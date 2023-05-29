Woman drug peddler held in Assam’s Raha

Raha, May 29: Continuing its drive against the drug peddlers and its propagators, a team of Nagaon police led by Additional Superintendent of police (HQ) Suprative Lal Baruah arrested one lady drug peddler from Chaparmukh station in Raha town on Monday afternoon.

Sampriti Hazarika, officer-in-charge, Raha police station said that acting on specific information, Nagaon police along with Raha police station personnel placed a special naka at Chaparmukh and arrested one lady drug peddler identified as Khairul Nessa (29 yrs) of Saru Radha Ati village of Dhing area , Nagaon.

Meanwhile, 80 grams suspected heroine hidden inside six soap cases was recovered from the possession of the woman drug peddler, officer-in-charge of Raha PS further informed.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the peddler.