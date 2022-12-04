Woman dies on spot after car hits scooter in Biswanath

Dec 4: A woman died on the spot after a car hit her scooter at Sadaru in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday.

The victim identified as Poli Hazarika (37), was coming from Tezpur direction, she crossed the four-lane road near Sadaru of Bishwanath, when her scooter was hit by a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02AE- 8519.

As per eyewitnesses, she fell on the road and died.



