Woman dies on spot after car hits scooter in Biswanath

Dec 4: A woman died on the spot after a car hit her scooter at Sadaru in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday.
The victim identified as Poli Hazarika (37), was coming from Tezpur direction, she crossed the four-lane road near Sadaru of Bishwanath, when her scooter was hit by a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02AE- 8519.
As per eyewitnesses, she fell on the road and died.
