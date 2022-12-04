84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Woman dies on spot after car hits scooter in Biswanath

By The Assam Tribune
Woman dies on spot after car hits scooter in Biswanath
Dec 4: A woman died on the spot after a car hit her scooter at Sadaru in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday.

The victim identified as Poli Hazarika (37), was coming from Tezpur direction, she crossed the four-lane road near Sadaru of Bishwanath, when her scooter was hit by a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02AE- 8519.

As per eyewitnesses, she fell on the road and died.


