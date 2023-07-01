85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Woman dies after being hit by train in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Representational image

Guwahati, July 1: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was allegedly killed after she was run over by Howrah-bound Saraighat Express on Saturday.

Reportedly, the incident took place on the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway line at Dhowargaon under Chayygaon circle in Kamrup district.

The Government Railway Police and Chaygaon police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The Assam Tribune


