86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Woman beheads husband in Jorhat, later surrenders to police

By The Assam Tribune
Woman beheads husband in Jorhat, later surrenders to police
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Jorhat, Jun 26: A shocking incident came to the fore after a woman allegedly beheaded her husband in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The spine-chilling incident unfolded at Hilikha Tea Estate in Mariani over a family feud.

As per sources, the wife killed her husband by slitting his throat on Tuesday night due to a family feud.

The deceased has been identified as Surjit Ravi Das.

After committing the crime, the woman surrendered at Mariani Police Station.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick