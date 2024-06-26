Woman beheads husband in Jorhat, later surrenders to police

Jorhat, Jun 26: A shocking incident came to the fore after a woman allegedly beheaded her husband in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The spine-chilling incident unfolded at Hilikha Tea Estate in Mariani over a family feud.

As per sources, the wife killed her husband by slitting his throat on Tuesday night due to a family feud.

The deceased has been identified as Surjit Ravi Das.

After committing the crime, the woman surrendered at Mariani Police Station.