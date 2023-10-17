Woman attacked by wild tusker dies in Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara, Oct 17: As man-animal conflict continues in Assam, another tragic incident occurred in Goalpara district of Assam where a woman allegedly died after being attacked by a wild tusker.

The tragic incident occurred at Bhalukdubi locality of Goalpara.

According to reports, the woman identified as Mehbuba Alam Ahmed was on her way to Solmari with her family to fetch her daughter, who came from Jorhat.

The victim, who went to fetch her daughter by herself was attacked by the wild jumbo.

After the attack, the members of the family who were waiting for them to return saw the woman lying on the road.

Furthermore, the locals stated that they witnessed the woman being attacked by the wild tusker.

Following the incident, officials from the Assam Forest Department reached the spot and took the woman to Solace Hospital in Goalpara where she was declared brought dead.