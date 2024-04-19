Woman arrested for disrupting voting process in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, April 19: In a dramatic turn of events at polling booths 215 and 216 at Na-Duar in Sonitpur district, a woman named Mustana Begum caused chaos during the voting process.

Witnesses reported that Mustana Begum entered the polling booth and began inciting voters to support the Congress party. Her actions disrupted the polling process, prompting local authorities to intervene.

Responding to the situation, law enforcement officers swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended her.