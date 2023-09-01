Woman allegedly killed minor daughters in Cachar, later arrested

Silchar, Sept 1: In what could be called a shocking incident, mother of two daughters allegedly killed minor daughters by drowning them along with her at a nearby pond in Sonai constituency of Cachar district.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the woman, aged around 32 years took the minor daughters wrapping scarf around their neck and jumped into the pond in an attempt to kill them and also to finish herself as well. Interestingly, the woman survived while the minors were found dead.

Additional SP (Headquarters) Subrata Sen who is officiating as SP Cachar informed the media on Friday that the woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

From preliminary investigation it was found that the woman was second wife of a person and driven by domestic chaos, the woman chose to end their lives. Further links into the incident to bring out the motif behind the action of the woman is being probed, the Additional SP added.