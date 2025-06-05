With rail links disrupted, locals brave flooded routes on foot, boat to reach Silchar

Silchar, June 5: Even as the water level of the Barak River shows signs of receding, it continues to flow well above the danger mark, leaving large parts of southern Assam reeling under floodwaters.

Rail and road connectivity remains severely disrupted in the Barak Valley, particularly along the routes passing through Panchgram, Katigorah, and Salchapra.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, rescheduled, and short-terminated several services due to the inundated tracks.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Dullabcherra–Silchar passenger train (No. 55687) and Dharmanagar–Agartala passenger train (No. 55676) will remain cancelled on Thursday.

Stranded passengers, particularly those arriving from outstations and deboarding at Badarpur, are navigating a complex and risky commute to reach Silchar.

With railway tracks submerged and key road links still inaccessible, many commuters have been forced to travel by boats and on foot.

Dr Sujit Tewari, principal of Women’s College, Silchar, posted visuals of his arduous journey from Sribhumi to Silchar on social media.

Highlighting the dangers of the makeshift arrangements, he noted, “Even though boats are ferrying people, the absence of life-saving equipment remains a serious concern under these circumstances.”

“After reaching Badarpur, we took an auto that could go only till Panchgram. From there, we walked to the National Highway, boarded boats, and then trekked through dry stretches before taking another boat across flooded Salchapra. Only after reaching Salchapra could we find another auto to finally get to Silchar,” said one of the travellers.

With floodwaters still engulfing vital transport corridors, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel.