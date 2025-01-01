With pollution-free Guwahati in sight, CM rolls out 56 new electric buses; inaugurates mini ISBT

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ushered in the New Year with a slew of announcements aimed at advancing sustainable transportation and modernising infrastructure in the state.

Reaffirming Assam's commitment to eco-friendly public transport, the Chief Minister unveiled 56 new electric buses, bringing the Assam State Transport Corporation's (ASTC) fleet in Guwahati to 356.

“We are working towards a pollution-free, green Guwahati. Since our 2021 Cabinet decision, we introduced 100 CNG and 200 electric buses, and today’s addition further strengthens this mission. These efforts have already reduced pollution in the city significantly,” Sarma said, during the inauguration of a mini-interstate bus terminus at Khanapara, on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the fleet will grow further with 100 buses under the Prime Minister's E-Bus Sewa scheme, pushing the total number of green buses to 456 in 2025.

Sarma announced plans to phase out diesel buses from city routes, redeploying them to intercity routes such as Guwahati-Nagaon and Guwahati-Nalbari, thereby paving the way for a green corridor in Guwahati.

Emphasising Assam’s leadership in electric bus deployment, Sarma noted that the state ranks sixth nationwide, ahead of states such as Tamil Nadu. “Assam’s progress in green transport is a testament to our commitment,” he remarked.

Detailing the facilities available in the new mini terminus, Chief Minister Sarma informed that it will be equipped with a food court and medical facilities. “The ISBT will cater to travellers heading to Upper Assam and neighbouring states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. An advanced electric board system will assist passengers in tracking buses originating from Betkuchi ISBT,” he said.

Sarma also addressed plans for a second ISBT at Jalukbari, contingent upon resolving a pending legal dispute over land acquired from the Railways near the Saraighat Bridge. “The Betkuchi ISBT will serve as the central hub, while the Khanapara and Jalukbari ISBTs will act as subordinate terminals,” he added.

The modernisation of Assam's transport department was another highlight. Sarma praised the digitisation of services, which has streamlined operations and reduced corruption by 90%.

“Overloaded district transport offices (DTOs) can now transfer work to regions like Dima Hasao, ensuring efficient service delivery,” he explained. Plans for six fitness centres through public-private partnerships and motor vehicle institutes in every constituency were also announced, enabling principals of these institutes to issue driving licences.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹25 crore for the welfare of retired employees of public transport sector with plans to increase the allocation to ₹50 crore in 2025. “Within the next two years, we aim to resolve all pension-related issues for retired employees,” he assured.

The comprehensive initiatives unveiled by Sarma underline Assam’s focus on sustainability, infrastructure, and public welfare. As the state steps into 2025, these projects promise to accelerate growth and improve the quality of life for its citizens.