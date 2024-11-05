With BJP in power, voting for Congress offers no benefits: Assam CM in Dholai

Silchar, Nov 5: In a fierce attack on the Congress ahead of the Dholai by-poll, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, asserted that voting for the Grand Old Party would be futile given the presence of a BJP government at both the Centre and in the state.

Assuring the people that the development of Dholai is “his responsibility”, the Chief Minister, while addressing a public rally held at BNMP High School to support BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das, said, “If Congress is elected here, the legislator will be unable to secure any projects for the constituency.”







AT Photo: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and BJP candidate for Dholai by-polls Nihar Ranjan Das (right)

Taking a pot-shot at the Congress, the Chief Minister likened it to a “male cow”, asserting that “feeding it will yield no milk”.

“People of Dholai must realise that with the BJP in power, voting for Congress means nurturing a male cow that will never provide the milk necessary for development. The BJP is committed to ushering in progress, much like a jersey cow that produces ample milk when properly cared for,” he told the gathering.

Sarma further criticised Congress by recalling alleged chaos that existed between the Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys during its rule, claiming that such disturbances have been “wiped out” during BJP’s rule through several developmental initiatives.

Addressing concerns raised by Congress regarding BJP candidate Das’ nationality, Sarma said that the Congress is fanning this issue for political gain.

“Amiya Kanti Das's allegations against Nihar Ranjan Das are unfounded. By fanning these issues, the Congress is putting many Hindu Bengalis in the Barak Valley at risk. We have worked hard to resolve this matter, but if Congress keeps stirring up trouble, not only will Nihar Das be in danger, but many others could be at risk too—something none of us wants,” he told the press.

In an effort to woo voters, Sarma announced that an additional 20,000 beneficiaries would be added to the Orunodoi scheme from Dholai.

He also outlined plans for significant improvements in health and education infrastructure, including the establishment of a model college and the upgrading of hospitals in the area.

The Chief Minister revealed that the government has already sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of various roads in Dholai.

Regarding the potential outcome of the by-polls in the state, he expressed confidence in winning four out of the five seats.