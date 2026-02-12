Winning is special but commitment to process matters more: Nishanta Bordoloi

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Nishanta Bordoloi has emerged as a well-known name in the cricketing fraternity, working closely with young players to build strength and with senior cricketers to remain fit and competitive amid the growing physical demands of modern cricket.

The former Assam cricketer, now a leading strength and conditioning specialist, played a key role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph after the team defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare on February 6 to claim a record sixth title. Another former Assam player, Subhadeep Ghosh, was part of the set-up as fielding coach.

Though winning the World Cup was special, Bordoloi said the process mattered more to professionals like him. “Winning is always a great feeling, and winning a World Cup is something truly special. More than the result, the biggest takeaway is the learning that comes with the journey and staying committed to the process,” Nishanta Bordoloi told The Assam Tribune. “Our focus has always been on helping cricketers achieve their best physical performance, and this victory reinforces the value of that approach.”

Reflecting on his work with the youngsters, Bordoloi described the experience as extremely rewarding. “Cricket is a skill-based game, but strength and conditioning plays a crucial role in supporting those skills. Attention to detail is key - keeping players fresh, recovered and in the best physical shape so they can consistently execute their skills at the highest level. With this group, the willingness to learn and improve stood out throughout the tournament,” said the soft-spoken former right-handed batter.

He also praised the experience within the support staff, which included VVS Laxman, Sunil Joshi and Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “The support staff has been outstanding. Having people with vast experience and knowledge brings balance to the set-up. Everyone is aligned towards the same goal, and that makes a big difference in preparing a young team for a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup,” he said.

On working closely with 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bordoloi said the focus was on careful development. “He is a special talent with remarkable potential. At such a young age, the emphasis is on managing his workload, building strong physical foundations and allowing him to enjoy the game. He is receptive, disciplined and eager to learn, which is a great sign for the future.”

Describing the most satisfying aspect of his long association with Indian cricket, Bordoloi said the sport had shaped his life. “From being a player to becoming a strength and conditioning coach, the journey has always revolved around the game. Being able to pass on my knowledge to the next generation of players and aspiring strength and conditioning coaches is deeply fulfilling.”

After ending his playing career in 2008, Bordoloi established himself as one of the country’s leading strength and conditioning specialists. He has been associated with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has worked as a fitness and fielding coach with several teams, including the Delhi Ranji squad and IPL sides.

He also played a significant role in the rehabilitation of international players, including monitoring Rishabh Pant’s recovery following a serious accident in 2022.