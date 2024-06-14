Will try to promote traditional handlooms of NE: Margherita

Guwahati, Jun 14: Assam has the highest number of handlooms among all the states of the country, said the newly appointed Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, Margherita also assured that he would try his best to promote the traditional handlooms of the North East states.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

The Assam Tribune: We all knew you as a cultural activist. How come you came to politics?

Margherita: I was initially a journalist. I edited a widely circulated magazine called "Maya" and then I edited another magazine called "Saregama". Then I started producing programmes for TV channels and finally ended up producing short films. I was involved in public speaking from my school days and finally, in 2014 I decided to try my hand in politics and joined the BJP. The BJP made me a spokesperson of the party. I sought a party ticket to contest the polls from my home constituency, I did not get that but the Government made me the chairperson of the Jyoti Chitraban film studio.

When Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister, he made me the member secretary of the State-level advisory committee for students' and youths' welfare. Then I was elected to the Rajya Sabha and finally, the Prime Minister inducted me as a member of his Council of Ministers. It has been a long journey from my days as a journalist.

AT: Assam has a huge potential in the handloom sector. How do you propose to promote it as you have become the MoS of Textiles?



Margherita: It is true. The handloom sector in Assam has great potential. Incidentally, a few months back I asked a question in the Rajya Sabha and in reply to that the Government said that about one-third of the total handlooms in the country are in Assam. The State has around 1.3 million handlooms, while the entire country has only around 3.5 million. The muga silk is available only in Assam.



AT: All the states of the North East region have their traditional handloom products but these are unfortunately not promoted well in other parts of the country. What will be your role in doing so?



Margherita: Yes, we must admit that the North East is very rich in handloom products and we need to promote that all over the country. I have just joined the Ministry and I shall try my best to contribute towards the promotion of handloom products of the region. Though I am a Minister for the entire country, it is my duty to promote the handloom products of my birthplace.



AT: External Affairs Ministry will be a tough job, isn't it?



Margherita: I know that I have to learn a lot about the Ministry but I am fortunate enough to have a learned man and seasoned diplomat S Jaishankar as my Cabinet Minister. I am sure I shall be able to learn a lot from him in the days to come. I shall try to contribute to the best of my abilities to fulfil the Prime Minister's dream of making India the "Visha Bandhu" and "Vishwaguru".

By

R Dutta Choudhury