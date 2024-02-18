'Will return on Feb 21,' missing Mariani girl contacts her parents

Jorhat, Feb 18: A day after the reports of two minor girls missing from Assam’s Mariani emerged, one of them informed her parents that they will return home on February 21.

According to sources, one of the missing girls contacted her parents on Saturday night over a phone call to inform them of their whereabouts, adding that they would soon return home.

Contacting her parents, the girl informed that they are currently in Kolkata and will board a train to Guwahati on February 19 and reach by February 21.

When the distressed parents inquired about how they managed to reach Kolkata, she mentioned about another girl who gave them money and helped them to reach.

She further expressed her anger at her parents over the spread of the news of their disappearance.

In the phone call, she said, “We are safe and currently staying somewhere near Kolkata. Kindly don’t stretch the matter and reach out to media houses or police regarding this matter. We reached here by train and will return on February 19. We will reach Guwahati on February 21. If you wish, you can pick us up from the railway station.”

It may be mentioned that the girls have been reportedly missing since February 12. Unable to trace them, the parents sought help from the police and media houses to bring them back.

After the news went viral on social media and media channels, one of them contacted her parents to let them know they were safe.