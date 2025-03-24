Will quit politics if my involvement is proved: Manoranjan Talukdar on viral audio clip

Guwahati, March 24: Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) legislator from Sorbhog Manoranjan Talukdar on Monday said that if it can be proved that he has spoken to people allegedly involved in syndicates seeking ‘heavy amount’ from them, he will resign from politics.

The Sorbhog legislator made this statement in the Assam Assembly on Monday following the matter raised by Lakhimpur MLA from the BJP Manab Deka.

“If the treasury can prove and establish that I have spoken to the people and have demanded money from them, as per their allegations, I will resign from politics,” Talukdar said.

Deka also urged the Speaker to bring a suo motu case on the matter or carry out a proper investigation.

“Talukdar sought a discussion on a syndicate and had highlighted the names of a few people. Interestingly, it is with the very same people that he had discussed exchanging money with. He may do as he pleases, but he cannot use the House as a way to blackmail others in exchange for money. For this, he is to be condemned,” Deka said.

Talukdar, while maintaining his previous stance on the viral audio clip being generated by artificial intelligence (AI), also said that he would approach the Court on the matter.

Speaking about the syndicates operating in Assam, Talukdar said, “I would like for syndicates in Assam to come to an end. A parallel economy is running in Assam through this syndicate and a number of ‘big shots’ are involved in these. Thousands of crores are pocketed by individuals rather than coming to the public treasury.”

Following the discussion on the matter, the Chair Biswajit Daimary, on behalf of the House expressed condemnation.

“If proved to be true, the actions of Manoranjan Talukdar is condemned by the House,” said Daimary.

Following this condemnation, Talukdar retorted, “The matter will go to the Court as matters I have discussed outside the Assembly have been dragged for discussion in the House.” Talukdar also said that the Chair was following the words of the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia added that without investigation, such condemnation is unacceptable.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the House that the matter of the phone call has been discussed in the House as the issue of the syndicate was earlier deliberated upon by the Assembly.

He urged the Chair to assess the matter and added that if Talukdar sought to take the matters to the Court, the Court would take the necessary steps.

“The names that came up in the House related to this matter were the names that were in the audio clip. At the depth of this matter, there could be artificial intelligence (AI), it may or may not be true. We cannot decide in the House in this manner,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chair later said that the matter will be taken up in the coming session of the Legislative Assembly and will be forwarded to the Ethics Committee.