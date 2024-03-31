‘Will open BJP office at Rajiv Bhawan by 2032,’ says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Mar 31: Amidst the exodus of Congress members to the BJP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and exuded confidence that no one would remain in the party and the office of the Assam Congress would soon be closed.

While speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “By 2026, no Hindu person will be there in Congress, except one or two people. And by 2032, most of the Muslim people will leave Congress, as it is the way we are moving forward.”

Following this, the chief minister said, “After that, when the then office of the Assam Congress will be closed, we will open a local office of the Assam BJP at that place.”

Notably, several Congress leaders and other politicians from different political parties are defecting to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

2026 तक असम कांग्रेस से सारे हिन्दू नेता निकल जाएँगे।



2032 तक सारे मुसलमान नेता भी निकल जाएँगे।



उसके बाद असम कांग्रेस का तत्कालीन कार्यालय जब बंद हो जाएगा, हम उस जगह असम भाजपा का एक स्थानीय कार्यालय खोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/9QXWUMPUHB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2024



