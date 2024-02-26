Will not allow child marriage as long as I am alive: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came down heavily on Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) parties saying that he will not allow child marriage in the state as long as he is alive.

At the final of the Assam Budget Session, a commotion was created in the House over the recent cabinet decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the chief minister said, “I will not allow the marriages of five-six-year-old girls to take place. As long as I am alive, I will not allow child marriage to happen in Assam.”

CM Sarma further challenged the opposition that by 2026 he will shut down the shops and businesses of child marriage.

कांग्रेस के लोग सुन लें, जब तक मैं, हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ज़िंदा हूं, तब तक असम में छोटी बच्चियों का विवाह नहीं होने दूँगा। आप लोगों ने मुस्लिम समुदाय की बेटियों को बर्बाद करने की जो दुकान खोली है उन्हें पूरी तरह से बंद किए बिना हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे। pic.twitter.com/3yXLi4C23o — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 26, 2024



