Will hoist tricolour in Guwahati on I-day, Dibrugarh on R-day: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he will be hoisting the national flag on Independence Day in Guwahati and celebrate Republic Day in Dibrugarh.

He made the announcement after inaugurating the newly built CM’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh district on Friday.



The inaugural event was attended by former CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet ministers including Ashok Singhal, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Ranoj Pegu, among others.



The new secretariat has been set up to accelerate administrative matters in the Upper Assam region, enabling closer monitoring of state and central government schemes.



Inaugurating the CM’s office, Sarma said that the secretariat will focus the matters in nine districts in the Upper Assam region.



“Whenever we visit the Dibrugarh CM’s office, we shall dedicate three hours for each district in the region holding discussions with Block Development Officers (BDOs), District Commissioners (DCs), MLAs, Circle Officers (COs), Officers in charge of police stations, among others, on important matters related to the wellbeing of the people,” Sarma said.



The chief minister further stated that he will celebrate Independence Day in Guwahati and Republic Day in Dibrugarh, emphasising on making the district a significant city in the state alongside Guwahati.



On concerns affecting his absence in the Assam Secretariat in Dispur, the chief minister informed that live relations via technology have been established for smooth functioning of the secretariat while CM Sarma is in Dibrugarh.



Earlier, CM Sarma informed that the new CM’s office in the Upper Assam region will remain operational for four days a month.



“It will be dedicated to serving the North and Upper Assam regions,” Sarma stated.

