‘Will contest against Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026,’ says Bhupen Borah

Jorhat, Mar 26: Amid speculation stirred by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the possible defection of Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, Bhupen Borah, to the BJP, the minister has swiftly countered the claims and expressed his willingness to contest the 2026 state assembly elections against CM Sarma, if the party allows.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel in Jorhat, Borah said, “Since the last few days, the media channels have been broadcasting the big claims made by Himanta Biswa Sarma about me joining the BJP. I want to ask those making these claims, if I join the BJP, will the daily wage of labourers increase? Will the issues of the people be solved?”

He further announced, “I am the commander of the Congress, and if the party allows me, I will contest the elections against the Chief Minister in 2026.”

“He is trying to divert the issues by making such baseless claims and playing mind games,” the APCC chief said.

“From now on, before asking me the question whether I will join the BJP or not, you will have to answer, Why should I join the saffron party?” he added.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Bhupen Borah will join the BJP in January 2025, and two constituencies have already been prepared for him to contest.