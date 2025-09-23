Wildlife warrior Zubeen Garg remembered for rescuing animals, saving nature

Guwahati, Sept 23: Zubeen Garg was not only a cultural phenomenon, but a responsible citizen too, and was always ready to work for the cause of environment and wildlife protection.

The music maestro had rescued a number of animals from different parts of the State and arranged medical treatment for them. As a wildlife lover, the he was closely associated with the Kaziranga-based Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation and had taken the initiative to shift a number of rescued animals to the centre from time to time. Particularly during floods, he always tried to provide support to the affected animals.

Rathin Barman of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), which runs the rehabilitation centre, noted that with the demise of Zubeen Garg, Assam has lost a dedicated environment and wildlife lover.

“There is no doubt that Zubeen Garg was an avid animal, nature and wildlife lover. He was a true well-wisher for us and an integral part of the centre. Since 2001, he was closely working with us, providing support in rescue and rehabilitation of animals. He was a frequent visitor of the centre and took part in animal release programmes a number of times,” Barman told The Assam Tribune.

Barman stated that during every flood, Zubeen played a crucial role in providing relief to the affected animals. More important was his moral support to those who are involved in the rescue and rehabilitation process. One photograph of the artiste taking part in the release of a rescued deer in Kaziranga is widely circulating in the social media platforms.

“Last time, he visited the centre was during the rescue of a rhino. He rushed to the centre after he heard the news about the rescue and had taken stock about the health of the rescued animal. He always considered this centre as his own institution. Now, it is our duty to carry forward his legacy and to inspire others to save the nature and wildlife,” Barman said.

Commemorating the World Rhino Day on Monday, the centre in collaboration with the Kaziranga National Park authority planted 52 nahor saplings as a tribute to the late astiste. Notably, nahor was the favourite tree of the late musician.

Recalling Zubeen, Barman further said, “He always stayed in touch with us over phone and was ready to help us in any need. He was a great support system for us. His unwavering moral support always inspired us to work hard. He was always in the forefront in the movement to protect the environment. He always raised his voice against environment and wildlife destruction. He will always be remembered for his contribution towards environment protection.”

