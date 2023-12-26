Wildlife smuggler arrested with rare Tokay gecko in Dhubri

Dhubri, Dec 26:A joint operation by the Border Security Forces (BSF) and the Forest Department has busted a wildlife smuggling racket in Dhubri district, leading to the arrest of one person and the seizure of a rare Tokay gecko on Monday night.

According to sources, the 31st battalion of BSF received a tip-off about Ali's involvement in wildlife trafficking and alerted the Forest Department. A team of forest officials from Chagolia Account Beat Office, Dhubri Forest Division, raided Ali's residence and found the Tokay gecko, weighing about 300 grams, hidden inside a cloth bag.

The accused, identified as Anowar Ali, a resident of Paschim Maisha Part-I village under Agomani Police Station, was nabbed from his house with the rare reptile, which is in high demand in the international market for its alleged medicinal properties.

Later, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated by the forest officials, who revealed that he was part of a larger network of smugglers operating in the region. Ali had procured the Tokay gecko from a local source and was planning to sell it to a buyer from outside the state for a hefty amount.

The Tokay gecko is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, but can fetch up to Rs 20 lakh per kg in the illegal market, informed forest officials.

The Forest Department has registered a case against Ali and initiated further investigation to nab the other members of the racket. Ali will be produced before the court for judicial remand.















