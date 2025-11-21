Wildlife Institute needed in Assam to explore NE biodiversity hotspots: Expert

Kaziranga, Nov 21: The Northeastern states of India are rich in diverse species of wild flora and fauna, even as some species still remain undiscovered or unexplored due to dearth of scientific and research facilities in the region. To carry out necessary research work to explore the Northeast region widely in a scientific way, a premier wildlife research institute needs to be set up in Assam, which is considered as the gateway to the Northeast, on the lines of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Speaking exclusively to this correspondent, Asom Gaurav awardee and wildlife expert Dharani Dhar Boro said: “The Northeast, being one of the important biodiversity hotspots located in eastern sub-Himalayan region, requires a full-fledged research institute to carry out experimentation on wildlife species, including evolution of wild species of animals and avifauna and morphological and anatomical issues. The institute can also work on DNA pertaining to the forests of Northeast India and its topographical patterns. This will also prevent brain drain from our region.”

Boro said that setting up of a wildlife research centre in Assam will enable young students and PhD scholars to pursue courses related to wildlife, including endangered and endemic species of mammals and birds and help the scientific community of the Northeast to study varied species, including those which have still not been discovered or seen till date. Boro added: “This kind of research institute will encourage the local people to get engaged in wildlife conservation activities and help in increasing the required manpower in a massive way. It will enhance necessary research work, taking into account the geographical terrain and weather conditions of the Northeastern states.”

He further said that such a research institute can help resolve some of the vital aspects of the man-elephant conflict, as also the problems caused by monkeys in some districts of our State.

Similarly, Amit Sharma from the WWF-India said: “There is an urgent need for a wildlife related research institute in some wildlife-dominated area of the State, preferably in central Assam, or near the Kaziranga National Park under Bokakhat co-district, for a better understanding of wildlife species.

This will open new avenues and opportunities for young students and scholars of the Northeast to carry out research activities on various aspects, including wildlife-related crimes committed by poachers.”

Another source said that a proposal has already been submitted in this regard by members of a relevant committee. The State government is showing keen interest in setting up such a wildlife research institute in Assam, but more needs to be done by the government to set up a premier wildlife research institute.





