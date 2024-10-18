Wildlife board defers nod for Vedanta’s oil exploration in Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

Guwahati, Oct 18: Amidst the growing protests, the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has deferred its nod for oil exploration in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district by the Vedanta Group.

Although the oil exploration is proposed in the ESZ outside the sanctuary, the board, which is the country’s apex body on wildlife conservation, decided to postpone the proposal until a site visit is carried out.

The site inspection will be carried out by the representatives of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Wildlife Institute of India, the Assam forest department and Raman Sukumar, a wildlife scientist and independent member of the board.

Additionally, a plan to electrify a portion of an existing 100-year-old broad railway line that passes through the sanctuary was analysed and approved by the standing committee, which was chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, provided that animal passages are constructed.

Welcoming the decision of the wildlife board, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi stressed for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

“The deferment is only a temporary solution. The concerned government agencies must undertake a comprehensive assessment of the situation. Potential short term benefits cannot come at the expense of Assam’s natural heritage and endangered wildlife,” Gogoi posted on a popular micro-blogging website.

The National Board for Wildlife’s decision to defer its nod to Vedanta’s proposal for oil exploration in Assam’s Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary until a site visit is carried out, is a welcome step. The proposed project in the eco-sensitive zone in the sanctuary greatly endangers… pic.twitter.com/QmmXiNTU2l — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 18, 2024

Earlier this month, a call to oppose the proposed exploration and drilling activities by a private company on 4.49 hectares of land near the Assam-Nagaland border, close to the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, was given at a public meeting held at the conference hall of the Kingchuk Sports and Cultural Association in Mariani.

A member of the body named Jorhat Zila Nagarik Samaj, which organised the meeting that was presided over by Promod Mahanta, president of the citizens' body, said that the meeting was attended by several organisations and individuals from Jorhat and other districts.

The speakers, while voicing serious concern over the fact that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change recently granted approval to the Vedanta-owned Cairn Oil and Gas's proposal for exploration activities, also expressed apprehension of an adverse environmental impact that may pose a grave threat to the hoolock gibbon species, the only ape found in India, which is an endangered denizen of the 20.98 sq km wild-life sanctuary.

Gaurav Gogoi, had, in August last, voiced concern over the proposed exploration activities to be carried out near the sanctuary. Gogoi, in a letter to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupinder Yadav, had urged the minister to reconsider the said decision.

Gogoi had highlighted that the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbon and the recommendation to grant forest clearance for the project is concerning.