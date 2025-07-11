Wildlife board clears Brahmaputra tunnel linking Gohpur-Numaligarh, seeks impact study

Guwahati, July 11: Giving its nod to the proposed tunnel across Brahmaputra connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh, the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has sought for a scientific analysis on the project’s potential impact on soil stability, groundwater flow, sediment dynamics, and seismic vulnerability.

Stating that there should not be any adverse impact on wild animals and their habitat in the potential areas adjoining the project sites, the committee asked the user agency, NHIDCL, to deposit a corpus fund in the account of Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam for implementing measures to mitigate the impact of the activities proposed in the project.

A scientific Human Animal Conflict Mitigation and Wildlife Conservation and Management Plan will have to be prepared. Around 13.77 ha of forest land in tiger corridor of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Golaghat district and 61.5028 ha of non-forest land in default eco-sensitive zone of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Sonitpur district will be required for the construction of the 4-lane tunnel. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has recommended the proposal for approval subject to certain conditions.

The NBWL has also set some conditions like minimal tree felling, strict management of tunnel excavation debris and effluents, and zero discharge into wetlands or the Brahmaputra river.

The board has also asked for the installation of acoustic barriers and dust suppression systems at surface work site, careful control regarding the use of explosives and machines to reduce noise and shaking, among othermeasures.

The standing committee was also informed about the proposal for alteration of the boundary of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary by exclusion of 470.67 ha and inclusion of 564.83 ha.

Forest land and three blocks of revenue land were included in the sanctuary. The entire sanctuary land was not handed over to the Forest department. There were agricultural fields and private houses in the notified sanctuary land. Several adjoining wetlands were not included in the sanctuary. The present proposal excludes agricultural fields, houses, keeps reserve forests intact and includes wetlands in the proposed sanctuary area.

After discussions, the standing committee decided that a site inspection committee would be constituted comprising Dr R Sukumar, Member, NBWL, representatives of the Ministry and the State Forest department before approving the proposal.