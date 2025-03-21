Wildfire ravages Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, locals left to battle flames alone

Jorabat, March 20: The wildfire in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary intensified on the second day as helpless residents fought to protect their houses. Despite growing panic, Forest officials were nowhere to be seen, leaving locals to battle the flames with makeshift measures.

"We struggled hard with whatever we had-spraying water from our houses to stop the fire from reaching us,' distressed residents of Jorabat said, slamming the authorities' inaction.

Meanwhile, commuters on NH-27 passing through the hilly road towards Sonapur expressed fears as flames spread dangerously close to the highway, raising the risk of potential disasters.

As the inferno continues, wildlife is being forced out of the sanctuary. A large number of monkeys have entered residential areas, fleeing for survival. Yet, instead of deploying emergency response teams, Forest officials appear to be waiting for nature to take its course.

"Due to the raging fire, it has become impossible to enter the forest. We are waiting for it to come under control naturally," said Munindra Barman, Deputy Ranger of Khanapara Wildlife Range, adding that public entry into the sanctuary has been banned.

The situation has sparked outrage, with locals questioning the fire preparedness of the department. As the flames consume Amchang, official apathy continues to fuel the crisis.