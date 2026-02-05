Wildfire near Jorhat’s Gibbon Sanctuary partially contained, response criticised

Jorhat, Feb 5: A wildfire that broke out late Wednesday night in a remote forest area near the Mariani Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary has sparked serious concerns over wildlife safety, amid allegations by local residents of an inadequate response from forest department officials.

By Thursday morning, the fire had been largely contained, though smoke was still visible in parts of the forest, indicating the presence of lingering fire pockets.

“The fire is slowly dying down, but it is still not fully under control. Without proper equipment and trained personnel, we can only do so much,” a villager said.

According to reports, authorities are considering digging a firebreak or drain to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

The fire is believed to have started in a chapori near Devaguri, close to the gibbon sanctuary, before spreading across a large stretch of forestland.

The Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary and its surrounding forests are known habitats of the rare Asiatic hoolock gibbon, besides supporting elephant movement and diverse wildlife, heightening concerns over the impact of the blaze.

Local residents said the fire erupted suddenly late at night, triggering panic due to its proximity to ecologically sensitive zones. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, villagers suspect it may have been deliberately set.

“This area is very close to the gibbon habitat, and elephants regularly pass through this route. We don’t know whether someone set the fire or if it started on its own. If it spreads further, the gibbon sanctuary will be directly affected,” a local resident said.

Despite claims that the Forest Department was alerted immediately after the fire broke out, locals alleged that no officials reached the spot through the night or even by Thursday morning.

“We informed the forest officials as soon as the fire started, but no one came. Not a single step was taken to control the flames,” another resident alleged.

In the absence of official intervention, villagers drew water from the nearby Bhogdoi River and worked through the night to douse the flames and prevent the fire from advancing deeper into the forest.

Their efforts helped slow the spread, though the blaze has not been fully extinguished.

The affected stretch is also used as a grazing ground and forms part of a crucial wildlife corridor, making the incident particularly alarming for both conservationists and local communities.