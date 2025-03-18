Wildfire guts over 50 bighas of forest land in Biswanath; locals aid firefighters

Biswanath, March 18: A raging wildfire broke out in the forested area behind the Biswanath Development Block on Tuesday morning, consuming vast stretches of land and triggering concerns among local residents and authorities.

While officials estimate that 50-60 bighas of land have been affected, locals claim that the fire has already devoured nearly 100 bighas. At the time of writing this report, the cause of the wildfire remains unknown.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, a local resident recounted, "The wildfire began around 10 this morning, and we don’t know what sparked it. About 100 bighas of land have been ablaze for over an hour and a half."

Fire & Emergency Services personnel have been engaged in efforts to douse the flames.

"One more fire brigade is en route, which will bring the total to three working to control the fire," said Madan Chandra Sarma, a Fire Services official.

He added, "About 50-60 bighas of land are under fire, and we are making progress in bringing it under control."













Fire & Emergency Services personnel working to douse the forest fire behind the Biswanath Development Block (AT Photo)

Local residents have also stepped up, assisting fire-fighters by drawing water from wells and using motor pumps.

"The community has joined hands with the authorities to combat the fire. Despite relentless efforts, the flames are yet to be fully extinguished," a resident said.

Strong winds in the area have exacerbated firefighting efforts, raising fears that the blaze could spread further.

According to Global Forest Watch, peak fire season in the region typically starts in mid-February and lasts for about 11 weeks.

The Assam State Disaster Management Plan 2022 identifies forest fires as a major recurring threat alongside floods and landslides.

The report also highlights the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in disaster response, though gaps remain in its implementation.

This incident comes just a week after a massive wildfire in Dhemaji, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, which caused panic among locals.