Wild jumbo electrocuted to death in Assam

Guwahati, August 28: A wild elephant was allegedly electrocuted to death in Udalguri district of Assam on Monday morning.

It is suspected that the elephant wandered out of forest area in search of food and came in contact with high voltage electricity line.

Reportedly, the incident occurred near the India-Bhutan border in Hatigarh area in the district.

Earlier this month, as many as three elephants were killed after coming into contact with high voltage electricity line on the outskirts of Guwahati.