Wild elephants wreak havoc in Goalpara district, 1 killed

Goalpara, May 3: Another wild elephant attack took place in Goalpara district where one person identified as Hareshwar Rabha was dragged by a jumbo and trampled to death.

The incident took place in Goalpara’s Ketkibari on Tuesday night where a herd of elephants entered the village and created ruckus for four hours.

Many people were trapped inside their house due to the menace created by the wild elephants.

Moreover, four houses were also destroyed by the wild tuskers.