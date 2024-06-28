Wild elephants spotted resting on National Highway in Jorhat's Mariani

Joehat, June 28: In an unusual yet captivating sight, a herd of wild elephants was spotted resting on the national highway in Jorhat’s Mariani at Dhodar Ali area.

The majestic creatures that emerged from the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food were seen peacefully lying on the road without causing any harm to passers-by.

Locals believe that the elephants ventured out of their habitat in search of food. They later seemed to find a tranquil spot on the highway to rest, following which the traffic was halted for a while.

After spending a considerable amount of time resting, the elephants eventually made their way back towards the sanctuary. Such occurrences are not uncommon in Dhodar Ali, according to local residents.

The sight of these wild elephants resting peacefully has been described as a fortunate and memorable experience for those who happened to be on the road during this tranquil episode.