Wild elephants destroy Anganwadi centre in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 18: In yet another case of wild elephants' terror in Goalpara district, a jumbo raided a human settlement on November 17 and destroyed a Anganwadi Centre.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the wild elephants had come out of the forest in search of food and broke the Hajongpara Anganwadi centre in the east hills of West Matia in Goalpara district.

The jumbo invaded the premises of the centre at around 12 in the midnight and demolished the centre.

The case of wild elephants terrorising in different parts of Goalpara has been rampant as just two days ago, a herd of wild elephants has reportedly killed a mother-son duo in Matia and later a government farm was also demolished by the herd of the giants.

It is also reported that they have consumed cereals brought at the centre for feeding the children, as a result of which the students had to return back to their homes empty handed.

The locals also in a dread that a large herd of the jumbos is still hiding at one of the rubber gardens of Matia, which might lead to another ruckus in the area.







