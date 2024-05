Kokrajhar, May 9: A herd of wild elephants created a ruckus in Assam’s Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday night.

The herd entered Panbari village no. 2 from Raimona National Park in search of food.



As per the sources, the wild jumbos entered the village, destroyed two houses in Sanen Tedu, and ransacked the other belongings of the house.



Fortunately, no one was injured during the encounter.