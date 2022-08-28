Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Assam's Tezpur

Tezpur, Aug 28: A wild elephant from the Kaziranga National Park wreaked havoc in Tezpur city of Assam's Sonitpur district, damaging scores of vehicles and other properties, officials said on Sunday.

The elephant swam across the mighty Brahmaputra river and entered Tezpur city on Saturday night, they said.

According to Forest Department officials, the tusker crossed the Brahmaputra from the southern bank and entered Tezpur on the northern banks.

At first, the elephant entered a house in the Chanmari area and searched for food in the kitchen for a long time, creating panic among the people.

Then the scared wild elephant entered the famous Chitralekha Park via Tezpur ship port. Amid a noisy scene, a huge number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the jumbo.

This was followed by the elephant going to the Ganesh temple on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

After that, the animal reached the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand, where it damaged a parked car and smashed several two-wheelers stationed there.

Later, the wild elephant entered a pit behind the district Transport Department office.

After roaming around various areas of the cultural city of Tezpur, which also houses several important military installations, the forest officials were able to push it back towards the Brahmaputra river bank around 3 am, a senior official said.