Wild elephant rescued from pit in Kachugaon Forest Division

Kokrajhar, Aug 3: A wild elephant was rescued from a pit in the Kachugaon Forest Division of Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

According to sources, the elephant had fallen into the pit in the Mainaopuri area of the forest and was unable to escape due to the steep and slippery banks.

After spotting the elephant, forest department personnel and local residents launched a rescue operation and after several hours of effort, the elephant was finally rescued. The rescue team used an earth-mover machine to dig a path for the elephant to escape.

The elephant was rescued from the pit and released back into the forest.

The rescue operation was carried out by the forest department and local residents under the supervision of the forest range officer.