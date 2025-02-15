Wild elephant rampages through Dhanubhanga village in Goalpara, causing panic

Goalpara, Feb 15: Residents of Dhanubhanga village in Assam's Goalpara district experienced a night of terror as a wild elephant entered the area, causing significant damage to property.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM when the elephant, in search of food, ventured into the village, ransacking homes and destroying a four-wheeler.

One villager recounted the harrowing experience: "Around 11:30 PM, an elephant damaged the house and the car. The elephant came in search of food from the forest. Around 2-3 days back, a man was also killed in elephant rage. As soon as the sun sets, the elephants come out in search of food."

Another resident expressed growing concerns: "Human-elephant conflict is on the rise of late. Elephants are coming and ransacking the village often in the lookout for food."

This incident is part of a broader pattern of increasing human-elephant conflicts in Assam.

Experts attribute the rise in these conflicts to habitat loss, deforestation, and encroachment into elephant territories, which force elephants to enter human settlements in search of food. The situation in Assam is particularly critical due to its large elephant population and dense human habitation.

In response to the escalating crisis, conservationists and local authorities are advocating for measures such as the restoration of elephant habitats, the creation of dedicated corridors to facilitate safe elephant movement, and community awareness programs to mitigate conflict.

The residents of Dhanubhanga and similar villages remain on high alert, hoping for swift and effective solutions to ensure the safety of both humans and elephants in the region.