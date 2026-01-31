Wild elephant rampage hits Manikpur village near Guwahati, families escape narrowly

Palasbari, Jan 31: Several families were affected after wild elephants went on a rampage in Manikpur village under the greater Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday night. Though no loss of life was reported, villagers said several people narrowly escaped death during the incident.

According to local residents, a herd of five wild elephants entered the village late at night and destroyed banana, areca nut, papaya and other crops, causing extensive damage to household plantations and farmland. When villagers attempted to drive the elephants away without proper torchlights or safety equipment, the animals reportedly charged towards people, triggering panic in the area.

As a result, residents including Indira Thakuria, Nilima Das, Champabati Thakuria, Kalpana Boro, Dipjyoti Thakuria and Pratibha Thakuria narrowly escaped with their lives. Villagers said incidents of wild elephant intrusion have become a year-round phenomenon in the area.

“Even though we collectively try to chase the elephants away, there is always fear that they will return. We cannot sleep peacefully at night,” a villager said, adding that the community lacks basic equipment such as powerful torchlights, which are essential for safely driving away wild animals. “Those who need such facilities the most never receive them,” another resident remarked.

Villagers further alleged that despite informing the Forest department, no officials arrived to assist them during the crisis. Recounting the ordeal, one farmer said wild elephants entered his farmland and destroyed banana and areca nut plants. “Out of fear, I could neither step outside nor try to chase them away. With no other option, I lit an earthen lamp, prayed to Lord Ganesha and stayed indoors the entire night,” he said.

Another farmer expressed concern over the recurring threat. “If such incidents continue, how are we supposed to survive with our children? Every night passes in fear. We have suffered repeated losses, yet no assistance has been provided,” he said.

Affected residents have urged the government and the Forest department to take immediate measures to prevent human-elephant conflict and provide relief to the victims.