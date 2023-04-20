Wild elephant menace in Goalpara district, two injured

Goalpara, April 20: A herd of wild elephants created ruckus in Goalpara district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rampur Nathpara in Agia where the tuskers destroyed houses of seven families.

Furthermore, a forest guard Eden Rabha along with a local Atul Nath sustained injuries during the elephant attack.

Earlier on April 12 a man was trampled to death after being attacked by the wild tuskers at Dhamar village under Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district.