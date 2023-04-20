85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Wild elephant menace in Goalpara district, two injured

By The Assam Tribune
Wild elephant menace in Goalpara district, two injured
X

AT Photo

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Goalpara, April 20: A herd of wild elephants created ruckus in Goalpara district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rampur Nathpara in Agia where the tuskers destroyed houses of seven families.

Furthermore, a forest guard Eden Rabha along with a local Atul Nath sustained injuries during the elephant attack.

Earlier on April 12 a man was trampled to death after being attacked by the wild tuskers at Dhamar village under Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Wild elephant menace in Goalpara district, two injured

Goalpara, April 20: A herd of wild elephants created ruckus in Goalpara district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rampur Nathpara in Agia where the tuskers destroyed houses of seven families.

Furthermore, a forest guard Eden Rabha along with a local Atul Nath sustained injuries during the elephant attack.

Earlier on April 12 a man was trampled to death after being attacked by the wild tuskers at Dhamar village under Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X