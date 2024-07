Digboi, Jul 3: Amidst floods across Assam, man-animal conflict continues in the state as a wild elephant wreaks havoc in Digboi.

The wild jumbo destroyed at least three houses in Nabajyoti village.



As per sources, the wild jumbo entered the village in search of food on Tuesday night.



Three houses of Rekhamani Duwari, Singro Praja and Riten Bora were completely demolished.



Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.