Wild buffalo wreaks havoc in Tezpur; leaves several injured

Sonitpur, Jul 8: A wild buffalo, displaced from Kaziranga National Park due to recent floods, has wreaked havoc in Tezpur's municipal area since July 1, leaving several people injured in its wake.

The buffalo's rampage affected residents of Kumar village, with three people identified as Dukhi Manjhi, Nibha Sarkar, and Bimal Das injured in an attack on July 3.



The following night, a wild elephant also attacked three more residents identified as Bobbin Saikia, Mridul Bordoloi, and Vikramaditya Kalita in the same village.



Furthermore, on the night of July 5, three more people fell victim to the buffalo's aggression.



However, on the afternoon of July 6, Dr. Pranab Das, a senior veterinarian from Guwahati State Zoo, successfully tranquillized the buffalo while it took shelter in the bushes near the official residence of the Sonitpur district commissioner.



The forest department and local police collaborated to safely relocate the buffalo to Laokhowa Sanctuary, bringing an end to the terror it unleashed in Tezpur.



The incident highlights the impact of natural disasters like floods on wildlife and human habitats and the need for swift action to prevent such conflicts.

