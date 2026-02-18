Wild buffalo menace hits Rani Chapori farms, growers seek CM’s help

Palasbari, Feb 18: Farmers residing in Rani Chapori, a major organic farming region located in the middle of the Brahmaputra river, have demanded immediate intervention from the Chief Minister following the continued menace of wild buffaloes damaging agricultural fields during night hours.

Rani Chapori, which came under the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly constituency after the recent reorganization of constituencies in greater West Guwahati, is known as one of the State’s prominent agriculture-based riverine areas. However, the free movement of wild buffaloes has created panic among more than 400 indigenous farmers from Dharapur, Garal, Bhattapara and Kendukuchi villages who depend entirely on cultivation for their livelihood.

According to local farmers, the herd remains hidden inside the dense vegetation of the chapori during daytime and enters farmlands after dusk, causing widespread destruction. Seasonal crops including leafy vegetables, cabbage, mustard and other produce cultivated through hard labour are being repeatedly destroyed.

Sources said around 10 wild buffaloes were reportedly swept into the area during the floods of August 2024. Over the past one-and-a-half years, the herd has multiplied, and its population is now estimated to have increased to nearly 18-20 animals.

Responding to public demands, a large team of the Forest Department conducted an operation in April 2025 to drive the animals away. Forest personnel from the Palasbari and Rani Range offices under the East Kamrup Forest Division, along with officials from Basistha and Khanamukh ranges, Azara Police and local farmers, jointly carried out an extensive drive.

However, due to the dense forest cover of Rani Chapori, the team failed to successfully chase the herd out of the area. Farmers alleged that recently, the buffalo herd destroyed a significant portion of mustard crops that were ready for harvest. Large stretches of farmland cultivating cabbage, broccoli, bottle gourd and other vegetables across more than a hundred bighas have also been damaged, leaving farmers in severe distress.

Dharapur village head Dharmakanta Kalita, Rani Chapori village head Manu Das and Garal village head Bhupen Barua have urged the Forest Department to take urgent steps to drive the herd away and ensure the safety of both farmers and agricultural produce.

It has also been reported that during the past month, several farmers narrowly escaped attacks by the wild buffaloes during evening hours, managing to save themselves by running indoors.

Notably, during Magh Bihu in 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Rani Chapori and expressed appreciation for the agricultural produce cultivated by local farmers. Following his visit, a floating bridge was constructed by the Jalukbari division of the Public Works Department in December to facilitate movement during the dry season. Work is also underway to provide electricity connectivity to the area, while land surveys have been completed by the Azara Revenue Circle for granting land pattas to farmers.

In view of the growing threat posed by the wild buffaloes and the continued destruction of crops, farmers have now appealed for the Chief Minister’s immediate intervention to protect agricultural produce and ensure their safety.