Wife of accused in drug case enters Panchayat poll fray in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 20: In an extraordinary twist to the upcoming panchayat elections in Dhubri district, the wife of an accused in multiple criminal cases has entered the fray—drawing sharp public scrutiny and triggering an intense debate on the nexus between crime and grassroots politics.

Rashida Khatun, wife of Nur Alom Sheikh—an alleged drug trafficker—has filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Ward No. 5 of Aironjongla Part-III under 70 No. Bhashani Char Gaon Panchayat.

Her candidature has turned heads across political and civic circles, raising uncomfortable questions about timing, motive, and legitimacy.

Nur Alom Sheikh, 32, a resident of Aironjongla Part-III, was arrested on Sunday in connection with Dhubri Police Station Case No. 119/25 under the NDPS Act, linking him to an alleged regional drug trafficking network.

He is also named in another serious case—No. 79/2025—registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While details remain under wraps, authorities have confirmed the case is of grave concern.

Khatun’s entry into local politics, set against the backdrop of these serious allegations and her husband’s arrest, has fuelled speculation over whether the move is a bid to salvage the family’s image or consolidate local influence through electoral means.

“Given the backdrop, this seems like more than just a political debut. It’s a calculated play for power,” a local observer noted.

Once a quiet corner of Dhubri, Bhashani Char has now been thrust into the spotlight, becoming a symbol of the blurred lines between criminality and democratic participation.

With election day looming, voters in the area face a tough choice between personal allegiance and public accountability.

Election officials, meanwhile, have adopted a neutral tone, assuring that all nominations will be scrutinised under the standard electoral norms.

As ballots and backstories collide in Dhubri, all eyes remain on Bhashani Char, where politics is now as much about past deeds as future promises.